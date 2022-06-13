Acuna owns a .299/.408/.598 slash line with seven homers, 10 steals and a 15:29 BB:K through 24 games for High-A Hickory this season.

He's been a man on a mission ever since returning from a hamstring injury he suffered in the season opener. The strikeout rate is a bit high at 28.2 percent, but Acuna's 14.6 percent walk rate makes the whiffs much more palatable -- as do his emerging power and above-average speed. Acuna has all the tools to be a rock-solid starting shortstop (and potential All-Star) in the big leagues, though it'll very likely take him another couple years to arrive.