Bush allowed a solo homer and recorded three strikeouts as the opener during Friday's loss to the Angels.

On the very first pitch of the game, Shohei Ohtani sent a fastball 406 feet for a solo homer. Bush was able to settle down and fan the next three batters before turning the ball over to Albert Abreu to begin the second inning. The 36-year-old has given up two runs (one earned) through three frames this season.