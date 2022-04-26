Bush allowed two hits and struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning in Monday's 6-2 win over the Astros.

Bush, who earned a save Saturday, entered the game after the Rangers grabbed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. He faced Houston's 4-5-6 batters, a sign that manager Chris Woodward will deploy late-game relievers based on which one he feels is better suited for a particular situation. Joe Barlow pitched the ninth after the Rangers plated another three runs, which made it a non-save opportunity.