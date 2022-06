Bush will be the first pitcher on the mound in a bullpen game Friday against the White Sox.

The Rangers were left scrambling after scheduled starter Glenn Otto landed on the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the day. Without another starter to turn to, they'll instead use several relievers. Bush will be the first one on the mound, but he's yet to record more than three outs in any appearance this season, so he's unlikely to make it far beyond that number this time around.