Garver (knee) will serve as the designated hitter and bat third Monday night against the Rays.
Garver was held out of Sunday's series finale against Oakland due to soreness in his left knee, but he's been cleared to return for Monday's matchup. He's 6-for-26 with three homers, four RBI and four runs scored over his last seven games.
