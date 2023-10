Garver will bat third as Texas' designated hitter in Game 2 of the ALDS at Baltimore on Sunday.

Garver didn't register a plate appearance in the Rangers' first three playoff games, but he'll join the starting nine Sunday for Game 2 against the Orioles. The 32-year-old finished the season in an 0-for-11 slump but posted a .276/.400/.494 slash line with six homers over 26 games in September and had an .870 OPS for the season.