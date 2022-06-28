Garver went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 10-4 win over the Royals.

The home run comes one day after Garver acknowledged the need for surgery to address a right forearm injury that has prevented him from catching since early May. Since then, he's served as the DH and batted .211. The Rangers mentioned having surgery during the season, which would wipe out the rest of 2022. That decision should come no later than the All-Star break. Jonah Heim has served as the primary catcher since early May and should continue to do so going forward.