Garver started at catcher and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's spring game against Seattle.
Garver, who missed half the 2022 season due to a forearm injury, caught all nine innings for the first time this spring. For those into reading signs, that Garver was behind the plate for Jacob deGrom's Cactus League debut indicates he will resume playing catcher for Texas after last season's injury limited him to DH duties.
More News
-
Rangers' Mitch Garver: Starts behind plate•
-
Rangers' Mitch Garver: Looks healthy for spring•
-
Rangers' Mitch Garver: Heads to 60-day IL after surgery•
-
Rangers' Mitch Garver: Gets forearm surgery•
-
Rangers' Mitch Garver: Set for final start of 2022•
-
Rangers' Mitch Garver: Slated for surgery Monday•