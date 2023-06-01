Garver started at catcher and went 1-for-2 with two walks for Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

The Express played a doubleheader Wednesday, so games were only seven innings. Garver caught all seven innings of the afternoon affair, and it's unclear if the Rangers feel that's enough for him to be activated. Garver, who's made 25 plate appearances in six rehab games, played on consecutive days, including nine innings as a DH on Tuesday. Texas is off Thursday, so the organization may give the catcher/DH one more day in the minors before activating him ahead of Friday's series starter against Seattle.