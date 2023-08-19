Garver went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 9-8 loss against the Brewers.

Garver's fourth-inning home run was his ninth of the season. Garver had been receiving consistent playing time while starting catcher Jonah Heim spent more than two weeks on the shelf with a wrist injury and is continuing to see a consistent role as the Rangers ease Heim back into the lineup. Garver has rewarded the Rangers by hitting safely in all but two of his last 17 starts with an on-base percentage of .458, four home runs and 12 RBI during that stretch.