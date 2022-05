Garver is out of the lineup Saturday against the Athletics due to left knee soreness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Garver was excluded from the lineup for a second straight game Saturday, and he's apparently dealing with a knee injury. He's considered day-to-day after scans revealed good news, and manager Chris Woodward is optimistic that the 31-year-old will be back in action by Monday, when the Rangers return home to play the Rays.