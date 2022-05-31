Garver (knee) went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Monday's 9-5 win over the Rays.

Garver missed the last three games while battling left knee soreness. The 31-year-old has been solid since returning from an elbow injury in mid-May, going 9-for-30 (.300) in his last eight games. Overall, he's posted a .231/.309/.444 slash line with six home runs, 14 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base through 30 contests. Garver should resume his role as the Rangers' primary designated hitter now that he's cleared of the minor knee injury.