Garver went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Monday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.

Garver extended his hitting streak to eight games, a span in which he's gone 12-for-29 (.414) with five extra-base hits and six RBI. The catcher has taken over as the Rangers' No. 1 behind the dish with Jonah Heim (wrist) on the injured list. Garver's up to a .284/.365/.489 slash line with seven home runs, eight doubles, 26 RBI and 19 runs scored through 159 plate appearances this season.