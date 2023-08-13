Garver went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Giants.

Garver's RBI single in the fourth inning put the Rangers ahead 2-1, and he knocked in another pair of singles with another single in the ninth. Across his 13 games since Jonah Heim (wrist) went on the injured list, Garver has hit .348 (16-for-46) with three home runs and 10 RBI. He's up to a .282/.356/.487 slash line with eight homers, 30 RBI, 21 runs scored and eight doubles across 46 contests this season.