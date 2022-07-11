Garver's wife, Sarah, confirmed via her personal Instagram account that her husband underwent successful surgery Monday to repair the flexor tendon of his right forearm.

Even though Garver and the team came to the mutual decision a few days ago that he would get season-ending surgery to address an injury that has lingered since early May, the 31-year-old was allowed to play in the Rangers' weekend series against the Twins, his former team. Garver went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 6-5 loss and will end the season with a .207/.298/.404 slash line to go with 10 home runs, one stolen base, 24 RBI and 23 runs across 215 plate appearances. He had been limited strictly to serving as a designated hitter since returning May 19 from his initial stint on the injured list, but he should be fully ready to resume catching duties by next spring. Expect the Rangers to formally place Garver on the 10-day IL or 60-day IL in advance of Monday's game against the Athletics.