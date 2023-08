Garver is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Garver will get a maintenance day after he started each of the Rangers' last 12 games at either designated hitter or catcher. He produced a .954 OPS over that stretch, so Garver should be relatively secure in his role as Texas' preferred DH for the time being. Manager Bruce Bochy will give Grossman a look in the DH role Monday while Garver rests up.