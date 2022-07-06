Garver went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 10-9 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

Garver was one of three Texas hitters to slug a home run over the final third of the game. His seventh-inning blast tied the game briefly. It was his second homer in as many games. Since the Rangers mentioned possible surgery on his damaged right forearm, Garver is raking with a .320/.370/.720 slash, three home runs, six RBI and six runs scored over seven contests. Surgery seems inevitable, but when it happens might be determined by how the team performs. If postseason prospects are real AND Garver maintains an impact bat, then it could be put off until the offseason. If neither of those scenarios are present in the second half of the season, it makes sense to have the surgery now and Garver available for the start of 2023.