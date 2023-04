Garver will start at catcher and bat seventh against the Phillies on Saturday.

Garver is making his 2023 debut after ceding catching duties to Jonah Heim in the season opener Thursday. After playing just 14 games at catcher in 2022 due to a forearm injury, he may not qualify at catcher depending on league settings, but Garver is expected to share backstop duties with Heim in 2023. He'll also rotate at designated hitter along with Heim and Brad Miller, who will start at DH on Saturday.