Garver went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

This was Garver's third homer in his last four games, though they've all been solo shots and he has just one additional hit in that span. The 32-year-old is up to 12 homers, 35 RBI, 27 runs scored and 10 doubles while slashing .278/.361/.515 through 57 contests this season. With Jonah Heim slumping since returning from a wrist injury, Garver could push for more time behind the dish -- he played there Saturday for the first time since Sunday. In any case, Garver's power production should at least keep him favored for DH duties.