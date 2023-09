Garver went 4-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 victory over Minnesota.

Garver mashed against his former team, collecting his first four-hit game since April of 2019 as a member of the Twins. His three-run blast in the first put the Rangers on the board and he later added a solo shot in the seventh that helped Texas regain the lead. Garver has been on a power surge since the start of August with a .313 average, 10 homers, 20 RBI and 16 runs scored in 95 at-bats.