Manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Garver (knee) is expected to begin a rehab assignment around May 23, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Garver's target date to return from the 10-day injured list was previously mentioned as May 23, but his activation date is now likely to be at least a few days beyond that. The 32-year-old played in just six games before he landed on the shelf with a knee sprain in early April, so he could require a handful of games in the minors before being cleared to rejoin the Rangers.