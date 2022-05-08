site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Mitch Garver: Not starting nightcap
Garver is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Garver will take a seat for Game 2 after going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a strikeout during the matinee. Jonah Heim will work behind the plate in the nightcap and bat cleanup.
