Rangers' Mitch Garver: Not starting Saturday
Garver isn't starting Saturday's game against the Angels.
Garver drew starts in each of the last five games and went 4-for-19 with two runs, an RBI, four walks and six strikeouts. Jonah Heim will take over behind the plate and bat sixth.
