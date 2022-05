Garver has not been cleared to throw and will continue as Texas' primary designated hitter, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Garver returned Thursday from a stint on the injured list due to an elbow injury and served as DH in all four games. It's unclear how long it will take before Garver is back behind the plate, so DH is his role for the immediate future. After going hitless in his return, Garver is 3-for-11 over three games, including a solo home run Sunday.