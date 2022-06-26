Garver, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, said he'll eventually require surgery to address the forearm injury that has prevented him from catching since early May, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. "Surgery is only option for me to be player I want to be," Garver said.

Garver was initially placed on the injured list May 10 due to the flexor strain, but the Rangers chose to activate him when first eligible even though his injury limited him exclusively to designated-hitter duties. Aside from a week-and-a-half-long absence due to testing positive for COVID-19, Garver has served as the Rangers' primary DH since coming off the IL, but the forearm issue may be hindering him at the plate. Since Garver is slashing a wretched .201/.288/.383 on the campaign, surgery could become a more realistic option while the 31-year-old is providing no value on the field and limited value at the plate. Per Grant, the Rangers are expected to wait until no later than the All-Star break to make a decision on whether to send Garver in for season-ending surgery, so fantasy managers may want to get a head start on finding a potential replacement for him in their lineups. Until such a decision is made, Garver should still get the bulk of the starts at DH, though Kole Calhoun will handle those duties Sunday.