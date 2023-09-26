Garver went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 5-1 victory versus the Angels on Monday.

Garver was the only Texas player with multiple hits in the contest, and his sixth-inning solo shot gave the team its first lead. The veteran is working on a modest five-game hitting streak, during which he's batting an even .500 (8-for-16) with a pair of homers and five RBI. Garver has played in just 82 games this season, but he's been very productive with 19 long balls and 50 RBI along with a .281/.381/.525 slash line.