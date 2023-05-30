Garver (knee) started at catcher and went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Garver batted leadoff to maximize plate appearance and was removed after six innings. It was his second consecutive game behind the plate. The catcher/DH began a rehab assignment last week and is 5-for-13 with three walks, two doubles, two home runs, four RBI and five runs scored over four games. The Rangers may want see him play nine innings before activating him this week.