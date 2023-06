Garver is not in the starting lineup Sunday versus the Rays.

Garver will remain on the bench for a second straight game Sunday after he went 0-for-3 with two punchouts Friday. His absence is likely just in order to get the 32-year-old some added rest after he just returned from the 10-day injured list June 2. Corey Seager will slot in at designated hitter while Robbie Grossman enters the lineup in left field after some shuffling by Texas.