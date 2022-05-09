Garver is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

After starting in each of the Rangers' first four games of May while going 5-for-16 with a home run, two doubles and a walk, Garver will end up sitting for the second contest in a row. He was on the bench for the second half of Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees, and with the Rangers facing a quick turnaround for Monday's series finale -- which starts at 1:05 p.m. ET -- Garver will be extended another breather. Jonah Heim will be behind the dish and serve as the Rangers' cleanup hitter Monday.