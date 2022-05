Garver started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Houston.

Garver, who served time on the injured list with a right forearm strain, is expected to serve as the DH for the foreseeable future, per Kennedi Landri of MLB.com. He has yet to begin a throwing program, and there currently is no plan to use him in the field until he's cleared to throw. Jonah Heim should soak up most of the starts behind the plate until Garver is deemed ready.