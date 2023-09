Garver went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 15-5 win over Boston.

Garver, who was given a day off Tuesday amid a fallow stretch, returned to the lineup Wednesday and homered during Texas' six-run second inning that wiped out an early 4-0 deficit. It was his 18th home run in 78 games, the most homers and games played since the 2019 season. Garver was in a 1-for-19 stretch before Tuesday's day off.