Rangers' Mitch Garver: Riding pine Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garver isn't starting Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Garver will get a day off after he went 3-for-11 with a solo homer, a walk and three strikeouts over his last three appearances. Sam Huff is starting behind the dish and batting ninth.
