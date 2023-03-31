site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-mitch-garver-sits-opening-day | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Mitch Garver: Sits Opening Day
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garver did not play in Thursday's 11-7 win over the Phillies.
The switch-hitting Jonah Heim got the start behind the plate against Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola, while Brad Miller served as DH. Those three players are expected to rotate at DH.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read