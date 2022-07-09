Garver will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his injured flexor tendon Monday but will be available for the team's current series against the Twins, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Although Garver will require a season-ending procedure after dealing with a flexor issue over the last few months, the Rangers will allow him to play against his former team this weekend prior to being shut down for the season. Once the 31-year-old undergoes surgery, Jonah Heim should serve as the Rangers' primary catcher, while Brad Miller should see an uptick in playing time as the designated hitter.