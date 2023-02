Garver started at catcher and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's spring game against the Reds.

Garver caught his first game since May 8 after a forearm injury limited him to designated hitter duty in 2022 before undergoing season-ending surgery in July. He sat behind the plate for three innings for starter Martin Perez. Healthy now, Garver will go back to catching, at least part time, and will also serving as DH while Jonah Heim catches.