Rangers' Mitch Garver: Takes batting practice
Garver (knee) took batting practice Friday, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Garver, who was placed on the 10-day injured list April 10 with a left knee sprain, has ramped up his activity of late. Texas manager Bruce Bochy is targeting a May 23 return date.
