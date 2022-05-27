Garver is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.

Garver started the past seven games as Texas' designated hitter after being reinstated from the injured list, and he'll receive a day off after posting a .231/.276/.615 line with three home runs, four RBI and four runs. The 31-year-old has yet to be cleared to throw and should continue to work as the Rangers' primary DH for the near future.