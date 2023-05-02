site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Mitch Garver: Takes swings
Garver (knee) took swings at Globe Life Field during pregame Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Garver recently had his timetable extended but is still able to work out as he rehabs a left knee injury. He is not expected back until at least late May.
