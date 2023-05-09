The target date for Garver (knee) to return off the 10-day injured list remains May 23, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Garver was able to take batting practice Friday and continues to make positive progress from the knee sprain that has kept him on the injured list since the middle of April. Because of how much time the veteran 31-year-old has missed, Garver will likely need a rehab assignment of at least a handful of games, and he'll likely begin that assignment at some point in the next week.