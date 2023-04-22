Texas general manager Chris Young said Friday that Garver (knee) will be out at least another month, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

There has been mixed and unclear messaging since Garver landed on the injured list after tweaking his left knee during a game April 8. At that time, it was believed to be a minor injury, but then an MRI exam revealed a more significant sprain. Earlier this week, manager Bruce Bochy said Garver would need about four weeks to recover. The Rangers' official site provided an update Friday, attributed to Bochy, that Garver will be out for five to six weeks. And it's unclear if that's five to six weeks from the time of the injury or from the most recent update. It's looking like mid-May return at the earliest for Garver. In the meantime, Jonah Heim and Sandy Leon will hold down catching duties.