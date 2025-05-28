The Rangers announced that Eovaldi (triceps) was removed from Tuesday's game as a precaution and is not expected to miss time due to the issue, Kenndi Landry of MLB.com reports. The pitcher was removed from Tuesday's game after two innings with triceps fatigue.

Eovaldi will be monitored over the coming days, but the plan, for now, is for the right-hander to start next Tuesday in Tampa. It will help that the Rangers are off Thursday and next Monday, which keeps the rotation in order while giving Eovaldi two extra days of rest.