Eovaldi (4-3) took the loss Thursday against the Yankees, throwing six innings and surrendering a walk, five hits and just one run while striking out six.
Eovaldi continues to defy Father Time and furthered a monster start to the season that's seen him give up just three earned runs across his past six starts. He may have come out on the wrong end of a pitcher's duel with Carlos Rodon on Thursday afternoon, but Eovaldi's season-long stats continue to sparkle as one of the bright spots for the up-and-down Rangers. After this outing, the 35-year-old ranks fifth in MLB with a 1.60 ERA and first with a 0.79 WHIP, among qualified starters.
