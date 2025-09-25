Maton threw a clean ninth inning for the save Wednesday against Minnesota. He struck out one.

Maton recorded his career-high fifth save of the season in his eighth consecutive scoreless outing. The right-hander has given the Rangers' bullpen a nice boost for the most part since coming over from St. Louis, working to a 3.27 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB over 22 innings for Texas. Maton's 2.69 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 2025 both represent career bests.