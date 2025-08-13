Maton (2-4) was stuck with the loss and a blown save in Wednesday's 6-4 defeat against Arizona. He allowed four runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three over 1.1 innings.

With the Rangers protecting a one-run lead, Maton managed to strike out Tyler Locklear for the final out in the eighth inning. However, it was a different story in the ninth -- after striking out the first two batters in the frame, Maton gave up a solo home run to James McCann. He'd proceed to hit a batter and issue a walk before Ketel Marte launched a three-run, go-ahead blast. Maton had allowed just one home run this season before Wednesday and had given up one run on two hits in his first five innings with the Rangers. Despite his hiccup, Maton figures to share closing duties with Robert Garcia down the stretch. His ERA sits at 3.02 with a 1.10 WHIP and 55 strikeouts across 44.2 innings between Texas and St. Louis this year.