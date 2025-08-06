Maton picked up the save Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

Maton notched his third save of the season and his first since joining the Rangers. The veteran right-hander's usage signals that he's already part of Texas' high-leverage mix, but it remains to be seen how many more save opportunities he'll see the rest of the way. Through 41.1 frames, Maton has a 2.18ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 51:16 K:BB. It's also worth noting closer Robert Garcia had been dealing with a back issue recently, so it's possible the Rangers are easing him back into action.