Grossman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Marlins.

His fourth-inning shot off George Soriano got the Rangers on the board and snapped a 25-game power drought -- his last homer came June 11. Grossman's playing time has become inconsistent over the last couple months, but with both Leody Taveras (.544 OPS since the All-Star break) and Ezequiel Duran (.448 OPS since the break) slumping, the door could be open for the veteran outfielder to reclaim some of those lost plate appearances. In 12 post-ASB games, Grossman has a .250/.382/.500 slash line.