Grossman will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Twins.
Grossman will pick up his third consecutive start in left field and has now been included in the lineup seven times in the past eight games. He's maintained a 1.034 OPS over his prior six starts and looks like he'll remain a priority in the Texas lineup over Travis Jankowski and J.P. Martinez while he's swinging a hot bat.
