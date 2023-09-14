Grossman went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, two RBI and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Grossman's hot bat continued, as he homered for a second straight game and is 5-for-9 in the series. He's filled in nicely for the injured Adolis Garcia (knee), starting five straight games while batting third in the last two.