Grossman will start in left field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Grossman is back in the lineup for the second straight day after going 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win, but he didn't start in any of the preceding three games. Mitch Garver still appears to have the edge on the primary designated-hitter role for Texas, but Grossman will pick up a start in left field Sunday while Travis Jankowski rests.