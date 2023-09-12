Grossman started in right field and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 10-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Grossman made a third straight start in right field, as Texas manager Bruce Bochy navigates the waters without injured outfielder Adolis Garcia (knee). The Rangers have won all three games with Grossman, who is 3-for-8 with three walks, three RBI and three runs scored. Garcia is out until at least Sept. 18, so there should be opportunities for Grossman in the near term.